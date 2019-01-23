Finn Balor Reveals Having Chilly Relationship With Vince McMahon

In recent weeks WWE has put Vince McMahon and Finn Balor’s relationship at the forefront of Raw. Things have been icy between the WWE boss and the Irish Superstar and apparently, that’s how things are off-screen, too.

In an interview with TV Insider, Balor hinted at he and McMahon having a limited relationship.

“I got to be honest, I’m not sure what my relationship is with Vince McMahon. I’m not sure if he believes in me or not. He can be a man of few words. When I show up to work, I find out what I need to do and go handle my business in the ring. That’s kind of how I’ve handled my career for the last 18 years.

Some Superstars are active behind WWE’s curtain as some pitch ideas or lobby for opportunities, but Balor says he keeps a low profile backstage.

“I’m not the type of guy who is going to be knocking on doors trying to pitch storylines and work inside angles. I’m just going to show up and do my job. I will say he has shown nothing but respect to me face-to-face, but that is as far as our relationship goes,” he said.

Balor opened eyes a few weeks ago when he accused McMahon of not believing in him during a Raw segment. McMahon owned the allegation even saying that Balor lacked the “beef” to be the main event star in WWE.

Regardless of how McMahon feels, Balor is set to face Brock Lesnar this Sunday at the Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship. It’s easily the biggest opportunity of Balor’s career and his victory would essentially turn WWE on its head.

However, in an interview with ESPN Balor said to not expect him to employ the services of The Demon this Sunday.

“I feel like maybe I leaned on the demon too much there in the past as a crutch, and I can assure you that the man who faces Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble will be Finn Balor, the man,” Balor said. “I think a lot of people were surprised when I came out at WrestleMania not in demon paint but I feel like I had a bigger message to spread that day — one of equality and acceptance. Honestly, this match just kind of came about so fast that I haven’t had much time to think about it. I don’t have any new gear, I don’t have any new looks, I don’t have any new ideas right now, but you know, we’re still six days away, so I’m sure I’ll come up with something.”