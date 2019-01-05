Watch: Finn Balor Officially Enters This Year’s Royal Rumble

Finn Balor will take a step toward recapturing the WWE Universal Championship on January 27th in Phoenix.

In a video posted to WWE’s social media on Friday evening, it was revealed that the former Universal Champion will be entering the Royal Rumble match at Chase Field. Balor is now the sixth man confirmed for the men’s Rumble.

You can view the announcement video below.

Obviously, there was never really any doubt about whether or not Balor would be in the bout. Every top star that doesn’t hold the Univeral or WWE Championships is ultimately expected to be in the match, but it’s always interesting to see how WWE goes about announcing the competitors.

One thing that was noteworthy about this video is Balor saying his goal is to go on to recapture the Universal title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Since he was forced to relinquish the title after becoming the first-ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016, Balor has been completely out of the Universal Championship scene for the most part.

Considering Balor never really lost the championship in the first place, it’s always seemed like a bit of a missed opportunity to have never given him a strong push back into the title picture. Balor remains one of the most popular wrestlers on WWE’s main roster.

The card for this month’s Royal Rumble event so far looks as follows:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Finn Balor confirmed so far.

Carmella, Ember Moon, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan confirmed so far.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. BraunStrowman

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match – Fatal Four-Way

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. TBD

As always, ComicBook.com will have live coverage of the event on Sunday, January 27th.