Update on Finn Balor’s Status for WWE TLC

Following being sent home from a tour of South America recently due to illness, there was some worry among fans that Finn Balor’s status for WWE TLC tonight could be in jeopardy.

Luckily, that will not be the case. Balor returned to action on Saturday night at a WWE live event in Bakersfield, California. He wrestled in a triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

Balor will take on McIntyre tonight at TLC in San Jose, California. With McIntyre a man on the rise in recent months, the match should be interesting to see how Balor is used in that story. Still undoubtedly one of the most popular stars on the roster, fans have been clamoring for WWE’s writing team to use Balor in a more important way than he has been of late. The first-ever WWE Universal Champion has never regained his throne.

Balor spoke recently on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast about his match with McIntyre.

“The idea is never to steal the show, it is to go out there and have a good time. I am still trying to process the fact that I have a match against Drew McIntyre at TLC because I just found out through social media. It’s crazy because we kind of come from the same general area on planet earth and we have had similar career paths, but we have never had a singles match on TV.”

With WWE hyping the match against McIntyre today on their official Twitter feed, there should be no doubt that Balor will be ready to go tonight.

