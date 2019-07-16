Report: Finn Balor Requesting Time off From WWE

Finn Balor has only wrestled on WWE television twice since the Super ShowDown event back in early June, and now it appears the former Universal Champion will be stepping away from WWE altogether in the near future.

Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin reported on Monday that Balor has officially asked for two months of time off, adding that the source stated he is “looking to ‘recharge.’” His time away will not start until August, likely after SummerSlam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Balor dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura on the Extreme Rules kickoff show on Sunday night in Philadelphia. Fans quickly took to Twitter after the match hoping that his sudden loss meant Balor might join AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in The Club (given he was the original leader of The Bullet Club back in New Japan), but it did not happen. Styles did however walk out of Extreme Rules as the new United States Champion, beating Ricochet thanks to interference from Gallows and Anderson.

The former world champion suffered a quick loss against Samoa Joe on Raw this week. After the bout he was attacked by Bray Wyatt dressed as “The Fiend,” making his official return to television.