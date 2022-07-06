Former AEW Star Says Recent AEW Dynamite Reference Was 'Lame'

Christian Cage's heel turn on AEW Dynamite: Road Rager nearly a month ago continues to make headlines. After a vicious conchairto on a defenseless Jungle Boy, the former Impact Wrestling World Champion explained his actions on the following AEW Dynamite, claiming he was leeching himself onto Jungle Boy's success. Once the young star lost the AEW Tag Team Titles, Cage lost use for him. Cage would tear into Jungle Boy further, making a blatant reference to his late father, actor Luke Perry. This got the attention of Jungle Boy's tag partner, Luchasaurus, who responded by cornering Cage with a chokehold against the turnbuckle. Despite his initial rage, Luchasaurus began to have a change of heart after Cage name-dropped his former stablemate.

"Remember what happened to Marko [Stunt]," Cage said.

Marko Stunt, who was once one-third of the tandem known as Jurassic Express, departed AEW this past May when his contract expired. Stunt was informed by AEW Talent Relations Representative Christopher Daniels in March that the company would not be renewing his contract due to budget cuts and the rapidly growing roster.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Stunt noted that he was not prefaced on the content of Cage's promo.

"I was not aware that it was going to be said or anything, or that my name was going to be thrown out in any context, because it hasn't been since October," Stunt said. "I thought it was kind of lame, but it makes sense. I was a part of that group beforehand, and what he's basically saying is he came in and got me fired, so in story sense, love it. In real life sense, hey, it is what it is, I guess."

Stunt's mention of October is due to the fact that before he officially left AEW in May, he had not been on television since that time last fall. Even with Stunt off of television, Jurassic Express were still regulars on weekly programming, with Cage fulfilling a managerial role for the team. Despite Cage getting more involved with the group while Stunt was fizzled out, the 25-year-old doesn't view the Jurassic Express changes as him getting replaced.

"I don't think [Christian] necessarily took my spot because like, we are two different, completely different roles," Stunt said. "I was more of a hype guy and he's more of a like, leader role. I think that was a cool concept, but I did not think that he fit with the group at all. I didn't think he added any sort of dynamic, really.

"Really what it was, was him mentoring [Jack Perry, Jungle Boy's real name], and that's ultimately the whole goal with that," Stunt continued. "They're setting up Jack to do great things. They're setting him up to have this great push right now, and I've known that he was going to do that from the start. He's one of my best friends that I made there, and we still talk. He even texted me when it happened and we talked about it a little bit."

Jungle Boy is currently out of action with a shoulder injury, while Luchasaurus has turned heel and aligned himself with Cage. Stunt competes on the independent scene, most recently competing for Game Changer Wrestling.

