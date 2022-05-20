Former NXT Star Removed from WWE 2K22 DLC

✖

2K has already released two of its five DLC packs for WWE 2K22, and up next is the Stand Back Pack. That pack was slated to include the former WWE NXT Tag Team MSK, which consisted of Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Carter was released by WWE recently after allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife, and it was unknown if 2K22 would continue to include Carter in the upcoming DLC. Now a 2K spokesperson has revealed to Sports Gamers Online that he has now been removed from the upcoming DLC pack, and the pack will include MyFaction items in his place.

The statement reads "With 2K's commitment to providing the most authentic representation of the WWE universe, the Stand Back Pack has been updated to reflect the current WWE roster. WWE 2K22 DLC packs provide the community with engaging and valuable content post launch to ensure there is always something new to discover in the ring. To deliver on that promise, the new update to the Stand Back Pack now includes Booker T EVO and Seth Rollins Emerald MyFACTION cards as bonus content in addition to The Hurricane, Stacey Keibler, A-Kid, and Wes Lee."

It was unclear if 2K would remove him from the game, as WWE also released a host of other wrestlers from the roster over the past two years, and most if not all of them are included in WWE 2K22's roster despite several moving on to other companies like Impact Wrestling, AEW, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This release differed from those because of the allegations though, and now Carter will no longer be featured in the game. You can find the lineups for the remaining DLC packs and their release dates below.

Stand Back Pack: Release Date: June 7

Hurricane Helms;

Stacy Keibler;

A-Kid;

Wes Lee;

Clowning Around Pack: Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr. T;

Doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack: Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.