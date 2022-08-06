Former WWE Champion Makes Shocking Return on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was the first SmackDown of the new Triple H era in creative, and it saved one of its biggest surprises for last. Roman Reigns and The Usos would close out SmackDown, heading to the ring to talk about Reigns' victory against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, and they would have some fun with Paul Heyman's absence. Reigns' next opponent would then enter the picture as Drew McIntyre headed to the ring, but he never made it there, as he was attacked by a familiar face to NXT fans. Karrion Kross would make his shocking return to WWE after previously being released, and Scarlett made her return to WWE as well, delivering a big moment and looking like the next challengers to The Bloodline's dominance in WWE.

First Reigns kicked off his promo with a shot at Brock Lesnar. "Let's talk about Brock Lesnar. Hey, I hate him too! I hate Brock Lesnar, but I respect that man. But I still hate Brock Lesnar. And it's not why you think. I hate Brock Lesnar because he tried to kill the wise man. As you can see we don't have our special counsel here, we're not very sure when he's going to be back. A the end of the day when you take an F5 through the table you go the hospital, so want to send some prayers up for the wise man."

Then Drew McIntyre came out and addressed Reigns. McIntyre said he couldn't wait for his match at Clash at the Castle and then asked the crowd if they wanted it, but then a familiar bit of music hit.

That's when the entrance that WWE NXT fans know kicked off, which was the old entrance for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, but no one emerged from backstage. The screen went black and white and then out of nowhere Kross attacked McIntyre and slammed him into the steel steps as The Bloodline looked on.

The announce team made it official, announcing that the former NXT Champion Karrion Kross was back, and then Scarlett also appeared, putting the hourglass on the mat in front of Reigns and The Usos. They were a bit perplexed, but Kross and Scarlett are back in WWE, and it really is a new era.

What did you think of the return of Kross and Scarlett? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!