Photo: Former WWE Star Adam Rose Is Almost Unrecognizable Today

Former WWE star Adam Rose, once the so-called leader of the Exotic Express, looks nothing these days like he did while performing for Vince McMahon’s company.

Rose has put himself through a significant body transformation since leaving WWE back in 2016. He’s written about that transformation on his Instagram account at length and posted some comparison pictures to show just how far he has come. The wrestler has gone from 176 pounds to 258 pounds.

“My weight gain has caused some interest so let me explain.. Before coming to the #WWE, I weighed 236 lbs,” Rose wrote. “When I performed as #LeoKrugar, my weight was around 225 lbs.. When I made the transition to #Adamrose, I was asked to refrain from weight training so the character would not look like a #prowrestler at all, and also to get as far away from the Krugar character as possible. My weight as Adam was around 201 lbs.. unfortunately, as everyone now knows, while in the WWE, I developed a drug addiction which lead to me losing considerable weight and getting sick. At my worst I weighed in at 176 lbs in the WWE.. I was living on a smoothie a day and barely ate.. After a long stint in rehab, thanks to the WWE, I was able to clean up and get my life back together.. “Currently I weigh 258 lbs and feel good. I weight train religiously and eat food again.. probably too much food.. but I enjoy it so not gonna stop. I’m happy and on a much better track.. thank you.. #nxt #aew #powerlifting #weightlifting #bodybuilding #swoledaddy #jacked #happy #FatBoyHappy”

Rose maintains he is preparing to finish up his wrestling career, fulfilling his remaining contracted independent dates before getting ready to hang up his boots for good.