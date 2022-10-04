Former WWE Superstar Gets Engaged

One of the original members of the WWE Divas Revolution is set to tie the knot. As shared on her fiancée's Instagram, former WWE superstar Alicia Fox got engaged earlier this week. "Yesterday was a perfect day," the caption reads. "She said Yes!!" Fox's fiancée, simply known as Fitz on his social media, is a musician and plays with Darkhorse Saloon and Majestic Mother. While Fox does not post much on her social media pages, Fitz shares photos of the couple every now and then. Fox and Fitz have been together for multiple years.

You can see the proposal pictures below:

ALICIA FOX GOT ENGAGED YESTERDAY !!! MOTHER MOTHER MOTHER 🥹🥹🥹 Congratulations Mother, @AliciaFoxy pic.twitter.com/7EUqrdJk3h — A 🦊 (@foxxy1s) October 4, 2022

Fox regularly wrestled for WWE for over a decade. She began her career in developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before debuting on the main roster in 2008. Fox was immediately inserted into a main event program as she portrayed Vickie Guerrero and Edge's wedding planner.

Fox began wrestling on the main roster in 2009, working for WWE's ECW brand. She started off slow, losing to Katie Lea and Natalya in her early matches, but eventually got a crack at gold later that fall when she challenged Mickie James for the WWE Divas Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell 2009. Fox came up short in her early title shots but eventually got her hands on the gold in June 2010, defeating Gail Kim, Eve Torres, and Maryse at the WWE Fatal 4-Way pay-per-view to begin her first and only Divas Championship reign.

After a number of years in the women's midcard scene, Fox aligned with the Bella Twins ahead of the infamous faction warfare era of the Women's Revolution. Fox and the Bellas feuded with Team BAD (Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Tamina) as well as Team PCB (Paige, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch) throughout Summer 2015.

Fox was last seen in a WWE ring this past January, entering the Women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise participant. She spent roughly six minutes in the bout and even had a brief reunion with the Bellas.