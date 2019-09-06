Huge Four Horsewomen Match Announced For WWE RAW at MSG

WWE is going all out for this Monday’s edition of RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The first Monday night live broadcast from “The World’s Most Famous Arena” in a decade is already set to feature Steve Austin, a King of the Ring semifinal match, and several other matches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, WWE has announced a big time tag team match featuring the company’s Four Horsewomen, a match that easily could have happened on a PPV show.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will take on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon.

Next Sunday at WWE Clash of Champions, Banks will take on Lynch for RAW Women’s Championship while Flair will challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The full list of what has been announced for this Monday’s RAW at MSG is as follows:

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

Cedric Alexander vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles (non-title match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik

WWE King of the Ring Semifinals Triple Threat Match

Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin

Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin “Stone Cold” Steve Austin moderates the contract signing for the WWE Clash of Champions Universal Championship match between WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

Bayley, Banks, Flair, and Lynch have been linked ever since their time in WWE NXT. While part of that WWE brand, the women all helped put the NXT women’s division on the map with showstopping performances. That era peaked with the Banks vs. Bayley NXT title match at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn in 2015. The bout closed with all four horsewomen in the ring together, taking in an emotional moment as the majority of them transitioned away from NXT and toward the main roster (Bayley would follow at a later date).