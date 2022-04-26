FTR Addresses WWE's Reported Interest in Signing Them Again

✖

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are arguably having the best year of their career as a tag team, and last week they wound up in the headlines over a report regarding their future. It was reported that WWE has an interest in getting the pair under contracts again despite them turning down highly-lucrative deals and requesting their releases leading up to their April 2020 departure. The two finally addressed those rumors while on Renee Paquette's The Sessions this week.

"I think we know about as much as everyone else does, but we left that place because they didn't put a focus on tag team wrestling, and we knew there was a ceiling to where we could go in the company. We wanted to do more. We wanted to be known as the greatest tag team of all time, we had to leave there to do that, and we knew that so that's why we were so insistent on them giving us our releases," Harwood said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I sent him (Cash) a screenshot of all the different news outlets or whatever saying they want to re-sign us. That's flattering and it's cool. You know, we've got some more time. But I told Tony (Khan), you know, because obviously he heard about it, that there's no way that we would ever talk contracts with anybody while we were working for him. We have way too much respect for him and our word means something."

"Then I start thinking like, Okay, do they want us or do they want AEW to not have us? You know, it's cool for Cody to do what he's done," he continued. "But you know, there's just so many unknowns there. Will we ever focus on tag team wrestling like we've been able to the last two years? Money is not everything for us. I do have a family, so I have to take care of them. But it's not all about the money. It's about what we leave behind for wrestling, too."

Harwood and Wheeler are scheduled to have their first one-on-one match on AEW Dynamite this week as a qualifier for the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Stay tuned for full coverage of the show!