Watch: ‘Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Appears at Wrestling Show

Jack Gleeson, known for his role as the despicable King Joffrey during the early seasons of Game of Thrones, made a surprise appearance at the Trinity Brawl 2 wrestling show in Dublin recently.

According to recaps of the show, Gleeson appeared early in the night as part of a dream sequence, then came back out at the end to explain to the wrestler J Money that he had been unconscious for months and that now it was Christmas Eve. This led to a bunch of wrestlers dancing in the ring to All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey to close out to show. Yes, it looks just as goofy as it sounds.

The Irish actor even got in on the action, delivering a chokeslam at one point.

Put the belt on him Joe pic.twitter.com/K9hpbxYqOy — Big Daddy Churro (@no_more_mutants) August 17, 2019

Gleeson started out as a child actor with small roles in films like Batman Begins before joining the world of George R.R. Martin. However after his character was killed off, Gleeson quit acting altogether.

“The answer isn’t interesting or long-winded,” Gleeson told Entertainment Weekly back in 2014. “I’ve been acting since age 8. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there’s the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do.