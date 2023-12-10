Gisele Shawn Turns on Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT Final Resolution

At the final IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view of the year and ahead of the rebrand to TNA, Deonna Purrazzo entered the IMPACT ring for a final time. Purrazzo wrestled Jordynne Grace and Trinity in a tag team match with Gisele Shaw. Knockouts World Champion Trinity and Grace pulled out the win. Post-match, Shaw angrily asks Purrazzo "what the h-ll was that?" and pushes her. Purrazzo pushes her back but attempts to deescalate the situation. Purrazzo sticks her hand out for Shaw to shake but Shaw instead blindsides Purrazzo with a backbreaker followed by a flatliner, laying her out flat in the middle of the ring.

A recent report from Fightful Select revealed that Purrazzo is set to explore free agency when her contract with IMPACT is up at the beginning of the year. A number of big names will enter free agency in 2024, including Kazuchika Okada, Kamille, and Purrazzo. Purrazzo's final scheduled appearance with IMPACT was tonight's pay-per-view. Purrazzo shared a video to Instagram of Grace and herself set to "Gotta Go My Own Way" from High School Musical 2 with the caption "It's not goodbye, it's just see you later" followed by a crying emoji.

What's Next for The Virtuosa?

Purrazzo is a three-time Knockouts World Champion and a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Chelsea Green as VXT. Purrazzo is also a former ROH Women's World Champion, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. In addition, she has wrestled in WWE, AEW, and STARDOM. With all of this in mind any company in the world should be (and likely is) clamoring to have Purrazzo sign to their women's division. There are truly endless possibilities for Purrazzo, but the likelihood lies in WWE and AEW, the two other major western companies. Another option is that Purrazzo takes select bookings in a non-contracted fashion, offering her even more leverage.

Purrazzo does have friends in both WWE and AEW and there seems to be a major shift within both companies to highlight more women and better stories that don't just involve a women's title. AEW recently signed Mariah May, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is doing some of the best work of her career as "Timeless" Toni Storm, and the TBS Champion Julia Hart has had incredible development since joining House of Black and becoming the TBS Champion.

Purrazzo and Britt Baker have tried to get a match between the both of them on television in the past, as well. On the flip side, Purrazzo's former VXT tag team partner in Green has been a stand out in Triple H's re-signings and there is definitely room for a VXT reunion in WWE. Kairi Sane also recently returned to the company after a prolonged absence, so a return from Purrazzo shouldn't be entirely ruled out. Regardless, the sky is truly the limit for Purrazzo in professional wrestling.

