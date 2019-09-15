Watch: Goldberg Says He’d Love to Wrestle Cain Velasquez

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Eyes on the Game‘s Helen Yee and spoke about the possibility of stepping inside the ring with Cain Velasquez. The former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion recently made his wrestling debut for Lucha Libre AAA and stated in an interview this week that he’s already talking with both WWE and AEW about the possibility of signing.

Goldberg said he loved the idea of facing off with Velasquez.

“I’d smash him in the ring,” Goldberg said. “I’d wrestle Cain in the ring in two seconds. I’d wrestle anybody. He’s got a lot of potential. Look at Ken Shamrock, he was the first guy to make that transition and to be able to blend the forms of MMA into wrestling. You see fighters who have over the top characters and they’re perfect to make the transition to wrestling.”

Goldberg said from what he’s seen of Velasquez, he’s blown away by how well the big man has transitioned from the Octagon to the wrestling ring.

“The wrestling business offers a lot, it really does,” Goldberg said. “For guys who are high-level professional athletes to try and make the transition especially with what Cain knows and what he’s done in the past that’s a perfect easy transition. I’m not going to say easy, but it’s easier than someone who’s never done something like that before. I don’t know Cain but it’s nice to see a guy like that face adversity in one’s business and then find pleasure in another, as a human being I’m happier than hell for him.”

Goldberg returned to action earlier this year with a match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. Unfortunately the former world champion knocked himself out early in the match, which resulted in multiple botched spots that spiked both men on their heads. He went out of his way to apologize on social media for his performance after the match and bounced back with a quick two-minute win over Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam.

Back in mid-August Goldberg appeared on Booker T’s The Hall of Fame podcast, where he explained what went wrong with the infamous Undertaker match.

“I can’t bounce back from it like I used to, and then the perfect storm of the heat, and the perfect storm of Taker not having the timing and not going at the same time at one point or something,” he said. “Hey, at the end of the day, there’s never been a dude in the freaking ring that I couldn’t pick up, period…. It was an unfortunate deal that I shouldn’t have gone as hard as I went.”

