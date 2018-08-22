Goldberg Slams Trump In Deleted Tweet, Claims He Was Hacked

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg claimed his Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday afternoon after a string of tweets were directed at President Donald Trump.

In a string of tweets the former WWE Universal Champion alleged Trump had slept with his wife, stunt double Wanda Ferraton, and had since threatened both of them. One of his tweets was directed at First Lady Ivanka Trump.

“Your husband slept with my wife and called her a s— I think we should hook up some time after I’m done wrestling with trump, interested,” Goldberg’s account wrote.

The tweets have all since been deleted, but were screen captured by other Twitter users beforehand.

“(Donald Trump) Why have you been threatening me and my wife you dick head just because you’re the president doesn’t mean you can make threats using your new found power we should go into the ring together no secret service just me and you,” one of the tweets read.

“(Donald Trump) When we gonna wrestle upon life and death do not mess with another mans wife!” read another.

Obviously I was just hacked……😡 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 22, 2018

Upon deleting the tweets, Goldberg posted, “Obviously I was just hacked” along with an angry emoji. His representative released a statement to TMZ shortly after.

“The Official Goldberg twitter continues to be a target for opportunistic hackers with bad intentions who are seeking notoriety and revenue,” the statement read. “Team Goldberg will continue to address this issue while Goldberg is in ATL with Tu Lam working on his show ‘Knife or Death’ for the History channel.”

Goldberg appeared on the ninth season of The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2010 and made it to the sixth episode before being eliminated by Trump. In November 2015 Goldberg spoke with TMZ about his opinions on Trump as he was beginning his campaign for the 2016 presidential election.

“Trump and (Vince) McMahon are pretty much the same person,” Goldberg said. “If you look at a number of the WrestleManias back in the day, Trump was at a number of them. He’s been a fan for a very long time, he and Vince have been close for a period of time. Yeah, they’re both kind of off their rocker. One’s running for president and the other is the head of a multi-billion dollar entertainment conglomerate.

“I respected him a lot before he fired me,” he added.