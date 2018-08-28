Goldberg on WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony: ‘It Sucks’

At his 2018 Hall of Fame induction, Bill Goldberg ran into the same issue that’s been haunting Roman Reigns since 2015: it’s hard to close a show that ran two hours too long.

Goldberg was 2018’s Hall of Fame class headline inductee, but having to follow seven other enshrinements proved to be a tough gig. Because after nearly four hours of acceptance speeches a large chunk of the crowd left, a those that stayed barely had the energy to applaud. Instead of having his career crystallized by a crowd eager to gratify, Goldberg went into the Hall of Fame in front of people who were ready to go home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ans in an interview with Inside the Ropes, Goldberg not only mentioned the flaws of that evening but brought them straight to Vince McMahon.

“First and foremost, I went to Vince and I told him my impression of the Hall Of Fame and what should happen. I don’t think it does justice to the people being inducted. I don’t think it does a justice to the fans that sit there for four hours. I think it needs to be changed completely right on its head. I don’t care what anybody says and I don’t care if the person who puts it together thinks I’m full of s—t. It needs to be changed because it sucks,” he said.

WWE’s default is to produced bloated shows. However, the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony may have been the longest of its kind as it drew no shortage of criticism from fans watching at home. While it may prove the be the outlier, Goldberg hopes WWE makes a much-needed adjustment.

“I don’t care about what other people say or how they did it, I’m telling you in my experience as a headliner in 2018 in the Hall Of Fame — it needs to be changed.”

Goldberg’s actual speech was packed full of goodies, ranging from a swipe at Roman Reigns, to a candid retrospective of his WWE run, Goldberg had little trouble endearing himself to the WWE Universe.

His quotes on his 2003-2004 in WWE, in particular, made an impression.

“It sucked, I sucked and talking about it sucks, so let’s move on,” Goldberg said. “It can only be so bad when you get to work with The Rock, you get to share a locker with Taker and you get to spend time with guys like Booker, (Dean) Malenko, Goldust, guys who really care about helping the young guys. And although I resent it to this day, I must thank Steve Austin for helping me out all along the way.”

Sadly it seems that Goldberg’s induction will be a low point for the actually Hall of Fame ceremony. However, given his honesty, perhaps next year’s ceremony will be easier to digest.

[H/T Ringside News]