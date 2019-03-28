Report: Goldust’s WWE Contract Expired, Will Become a Free Agent

Goldust’s WWE contract expired reportedly expired recently,and the iconic wrestler will be hitting the free agent market in the near future.

Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin cited multiple sources in a story on Thursday, stating that Goldust is currently in his post-contract 90-day no-compete clause and is waiting to become a free agent once that time period is up.

Goldust, real name Dustin Runnels, has been on-and-off with the company since 1990 but hasn’t wrestled for the WWE since June 2018. He underwent surgery shortly afterwards on both knees. As the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, Goldust made waves in the 90s with his overly-flamboyant character, but thanks to his excellent in-ring ability he hauled in more than a dozen midcard and tag team championships. In WWE alone he was a nine-time Hardcore Champion, a three time Intercontinental Champion and a three-time tag champion — once with Booker T and twice with his half-brother, Cody Rhodes.

WWE has yet to put out an official statement on Goldust’s release.

As Satin pointed out, it’s possible that Goldust’s involvement in Rhodes’ new promotion AEW has already been teased. On the latest episode of Double or Nothing Rhodes was asked by the company seamstress if he wanted to avoid having any gold colors on his costume for the Double or Nothing event. The identity of Rhodes’ opponent at AEW’s first official event has yet to be revealed, with Rhodes’ only hint that the match will be “personal.”

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Goldust congratulated his brother on AEW’s hot start.

“This is big for Cody,” he said. “This is very big for the wrestling community. This is going to go somewhere. I hope so, he’s my brother. I wish nothing but the best for him.”

When asked, he initially rejected the idea of joining Rhodes in AEW.

“I have been WWE for the last 24 years,” he said. “I’ve had little stints where I’ve left but I’ve always come back. It’s been home for me. But now being 49 years old, granted I can still go with the best of them, but not like a 45 minute match…. With these last two knee surgeries, as much as I love film, I’m looking forward to acting right now and doing something different than wrestling.”

