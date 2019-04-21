Dustin Rhodes Bids Farewell to Goldust and WWE With Tribute Letter, Video

All Elite Wrestling announced via the “Road to Double or Nothing” YouTube series on Saturday that former WWE icon Goldust, now going by Dustin Rhodes, would be taking on his half-brother Cody Rhodes at the May 25 event in Las Vegas. Reports of Goldust leaving the WWE first popped up last month, even though he emphatically denied them at the time.

On Sunday Rhodes posted two tributes bidding farewell to the Goldust character. The first was a video of him packing away some Goldust merchandise into a crate. He ended the video by turning to the camera and saying “Goodbye.”

He later took to Twitter again with an official statement on his departure from WWE.

“My life has been an open book for you fans and friends all over this wide world,” he wrote. “You’ve been there to see my trials and tribulations and have stuck with me through it all. You’ve hated me, you’ve loved me, you’ve laughed with me and you’ve cried with me. You’ve immensely enjoyed my antics and entertainment, and I would like to think that I’ve done a good job. That I’ve done my father proud. I was born straight into the thick of this business. It is and has always been my life and I have loved ever moment of the ride. I want to thank you all for the unwavering support you have given me. Thank you.”

He then confirmed that he had recently been granted his release from the WWE.

“To WWE and to each and every one of my co-workers I love you, I appreciate you, and I thank you for loving and taking care of me for so long,” he wrote. “Keep doing your thing and find *you* out there. Thank you very much and God bless.”

Goldust had six stints with the WWE from 1990-2019, winning the Intercontinental Championship three times, the Hardcore Championship nine times and becoming a three-time tag champion.

