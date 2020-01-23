Undisputed Era Suffer Upset Loss in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The Grizzled Young Veterans continued their strong performances on the North American NXT brand this week on the USA Network.

The team of Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated the WWE NXT Tag Teams Champions this week with a big win over the Undisputed Era, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, in the semi finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. This victory came one week after the duo defeated the reunited Time Splitters in the quarter finals, another surprising result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t to say that the Grizzled Young Veterans are just any tag team; they were the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions and have been a top act pushed on that brand across the pond. However, Undisputed Era has long been the top pushed act in NXT, and the Time Splitters’ reunion was hyped in a major way. Both victories have to be seen as major upsets.

The wins show major faith in the UK team as they continue to advance in this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The match against Undisputed Era opened the show this week as another tag team match was happening on the rival AEW Dynamite program (featuring Kenny Omega and Adam Page taking on SCU for the AEW Tag Team Championships).

The finish did come about via a distraction as Imperium, Undisputed Era’s opponents this Saturday night at World’s Collide, appeared on the entrance ramp. Gibson then dropped O’Reilly to get the pinfall.