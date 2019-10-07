Charlotte Flair Wins Her 10th WWE Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell

Charlotte Flair made history once again at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night when she forced Bayley to tap out to the Figure Eight, earning her 10th reign as WWE Women’s Champion. Late in the match Bayley tried to roll up “The Queen” and put her feet on the top rope, but the referee caught her before he made the three count. As she tried to reason with the referee, Flair nailed her with a running Big Boot followed by her submission finisher for the win. As Flair gloated with the title, Bayley broke down crying outside the ring.

Sunday turned out to be a tough night for the Boss ‘n’ Hug connection. The main card started off with a violent Hell in a Cell match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks and, despite “The Boss’” best efforts, she would up tapping out to Lynch’s Disarmer and was left in tears at the top of the entrance ramp.

