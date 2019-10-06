Watch: Sasha Banks Nails Becky Lynch With Three Brutal Meteoras During Their Hell in a Cell Match

It didn’t take long before Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks’ Hell in a Cell match to start involving tables, ladders and chairs on Sunday night, and that wound up paying off in a big way for “The Boss.” Early on in the match Banks perched Lynch on a ladder in the corner, then dove off the apron and drove both her knees into Lynch with a Meteora.

Later on she broke out the move again, this time driving Lynch through a steel chair. Her pinfall attempt resulted in just a two-count, causing “The Boss” to scream out in frustration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ironically the feud between Lynch and Banks all started back in August because of a steel chair. Banks repeatedly used one on Lynch when she first turned heel, then handed one to Bayley when the SmackDown Women’s Champ turned heel weeks later and attacked “The Man” as well.

Minutes after that Banks managed to counter a powerbomb attempt with a third Meteora, this time through a table.