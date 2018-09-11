Seven Former WWE Champions Who Will Ride the Bench at Hell in a Cell

Hell in Cell will be 2018’s fourth co-branded pay-per-view not named WrestleMania or SummerSlam. That may be a useless statistic, but the principal of WWE combining the best of Raw and SmackDown stirs up one truth: not everybody can play.

By handpicking the most developed storylines from both shows, WWE inherently produces better shows. Even though having near 20 pay-per-views a year was fun in concept it ultimately diluted the product. But now that the number of big monthly events has dropped by near 40%, there are simply fewer opportunities to go around. This means that well-established stars will be left out when it comes to constructing a card.

For some reason, Hell in a Cell poignantly underlines the amount of highly talented stars who will be stuck in catering all night. So we’ve compiled a list of former WWE Champions who will be watching backstage. This list doesn’t include current US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura who looks to have the night off or well-decorated tag teams like The Usos or The Bar.

Instead, we’ll focus on the folks who have recently climbed to the top of WWE’s mountain but will be watching HIAC like the rest of us come Sunday.

Former Universal Champion: Finn Balor

Despite growing in popularity, WWE seems hesitant to promote Finn Balor to a pivotal place on their card. While the Summerslam return of the Demon was a nice spike in excitement, Balor is still trying to rid himself of an inconsequential storyline with Baron Corbin.

There have been rumors that Vince McMahon doesn’t see Balor as a main event talent. Balor will likely never sniff the Universal Championship again, but hopefully Hell in a Cell is the last pay-per-view he skips for a while.

Former Universal Champion: Kevin Owens

Considering he “quit” WWE just two weeks ago, we can’t complain that he’s off the Hell in a Cell card.

His omission is probably the most circumstantial of anyone on this list as KO is one of WWE’s most important employees. Look for him to not miss another pay-per-view until 2023.

Four-Time Raw Women’s Champion: Sasha Banks

Now that Becky Lynch is in the spotlight, we can safely declare Sasha Banks as the most underutilized Superstar in all of WWE.

Her year-long feud has gone from on to off to on to off again and this lack of direction has put her at the bottom of Raw’s totem pole. While WWE could heat her up in just a few weeks, Banks is in a booking funk that few would have predicted. After missing getting a DNP for SummerSlam, Banks will miss her second consecutive pay-per-view this Sunday.

Former WWE Champion: Bray Wyatt

Considering Wyatt has been on hiatus for nearly a month, him missing Hell in a Cell isn’t a surprise. That said, no one would be shocked if he ends up hijacking one of the show’s bigger matches via hologram.

Wyatt should be back soon. Possibly Sunday. But until further notice, he’s on WWE’s bench.



Former SmackDown Women’s Champion: Natalya

While Nattie’s days as a WWE Champion are likely done, her missing Hell in Cell underlines our point: Talented and accomplished Superstars are missing the pay-per-view cut.

The good news is she’ll likely play a role in the Rousey/Bliss match. Which is probably better than an arbitrary singles match with Alicia Fox on the pre-show if this were a Raw-exclusive show.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

This time last year, Jinder Mahal was your WWE Champion. While many would like to erase that time period the record will alway say that Mahal was once a top WWE.

The Modern Day Maharaja has done well since losing the title though. After winning the United States Championship at ‘Mania, Mahala jumped to Raw to bolster their heel locker room. Soon after, he was feeding with WWE’s prize possession, Roman Reigns.

Since that rivalry, Mahal has been a little aimless, and thus left off the HIAC show.



Former Raw Women’s Champion: Bayley

It may feel like it never happened, but Bayley once won the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33. Ever since though, she’s endured one of the steeper declines in the company and her being left off the Hell in a Cell menu isn’t too surprising.

But we will not give up on Bayley. She’ll have to fight her way back into relevance, but it’s going to be a lot hard with WWE’s Darwinistic pay-per-view slate.