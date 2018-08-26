Two Big Matches for WWE Hell In A Cell Revealed by Venue’s Website

The WWE‘s Hell In A Cell card has grown by two more matches thanks to the host location’s website.

According to the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Braun Strowman at the show. The match is perhaps somewhat surprising given it would seem from the storyline on television that The Shield will continue to protect Reigns from Strowman. Perhaps Braun will be announcing in advance that he would like to cash in at Hell In A Cell, using the contract to guarantee a match ahead of time.

Also being advertised by the venue is Ronda Rousey defending the RAW Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss. This makes sense from the perspective that Bliss still has the typical rematch clause to use to get a shot at getting her title back. Given how the match at SummerSlam went, and also given WWE’s lofty goals for Rousey moving forward, don’t expect a title change here.

Keep in mind that WWE has not officially announced these matches and we are going off of the advertisement from a venue, which would have been told these matches by WWE, albeit with the usual “card subject to change” line.

The only two matches WWE has officially announced for the show are AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe and the Miz and Maryse taking on Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella.

Given WWE is now advertising Bryan for a PPV show, despite his previous contract expiring on September 1st, it’s a near certainty that he has re-signed with WWE.

The AT&T Center has also been advertising Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton and Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for Hell In A Cell, which would bring the card up to five matches revealed so far.