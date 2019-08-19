Watch: Wrestler Dressed as Hellboy Trains for Japanese Wrestling Debut

All Japan Pro Wrestling, one of the top professional wrestling promotions in Japan, will have a special guest appear on Sept. 3 at their live event in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan — comic book character and movie star Hellboy.

The Dark Horse Comics character will compete in a six-man tag match at the show alongside Jake Lee and Koji Iwamoto against Hokuto Omori, Takao Omori and Black Menso-Re. The wrestler portraying him posted a number of videos online showing him training for the match.

All Japan officially confirmed the match on Monday via their official Twitter accounts.

Hellboy will make his debut in All Japan on 9/3, teaming with Jake Lee and Koji Iwamoto against Takao Omori, Black Menso~Re and Hokuto Omori. Biography

Name: Hellboy

Height: 213cm

Weight: 227kg

Hometown: Hell

Date of birth: 23/12/1944

Affiliation: BPRD#ajpw #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/HxL0Komudc — 全日本プロレス (English) (@alljapan_eng) August 19, 2019

Unfortunately the son of Azzael won’t be a full-time member of the roster.

“Sadly, Hellboy will not be becoming a full time mber of the roster anytime soon due to prior commitments,” All Japan confirmed.

The character was most recently portrayed by Stranger Things‘ David Harbour in the 2019 reboot of Hellboy back in April. Unfortunately the film bombed at the box office, bringing in a box office total of $46 million against a production budget of $50 million.

Harbour confirmed in June in an interview with ComicBook.com that a sequel would not be happening.

“I don’t think there’ll be much of a light,” Harbour said. “There’s a lot of people who reach out to me who really loved it and really enjoyed the new take, and were just happy to see him back on the screen, but I know in the culture at large, I don’t think it was very well received.”

“I don’t think it made a lot of money,” he added. “I don’t really keep up with those things too much to be honest, but I don’t think the perception was that it was a hit, and so in that way, I don’t know that the risk is worth it,” the actor says. “I think the idea is to move on. The producers spoke to me just saying ‘Great job,’ they really liked what I did, but I haven’t heard anything about a sequel, and I’m not hanging my hat on anything like that.”