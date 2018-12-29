How to Watch UFC 232

UFC 232 goes live Saturday night from The Forum in Inglewood, CA in what will be the promotion’s final event of 2018. And if you’re wondering how to tune in, we have you covered.

The main card airs from pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. But before that UFC 232’s earliest prelims kick off at 6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. At 8 p.m. ET, the second wave of prelims will air on FS1. Part of the event will also be able to stream from the FOX Sports GO app.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Main Card (Pay-per-view 10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Jon Jones (22-1-0) vs. Alexander Gustaffsson (18-4-0)

Women’s Featherweight: Cris Cyborg (20-1-0) vs. Amanda Nunes (16-4-0)

Welterweight: Carlos Condit (30-12-0) vs. Michael Chiesa (14-4-0)

Light Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi (14-5-0) vs. Corey Anderson (11-4-0)

Featherweight: Chad Mendes (18-4-0) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (18-1-0)

Prelim Card (FS1 8:00 p.m. ET)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan

Ryan Hall vs. B.J. Penn

Prelim Card (UFC Fight Pass 6:15 p.m ET)

Andre Ewell vs. Nathaniel Wood

Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Curtis Millender

Montel Jackson vs. Brian Kelleher