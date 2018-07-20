Howard Finkel Reportedly In Very Poor Health

Legendary WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel may be in rough shape.

During an episode of his podcast Dinner With The King Jerry Lawler revealed that The Fink is dealing with potentially serious health issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just heard not long ago that Howard [Finkel] is in really, really bad health,” Lawler said. “Not good at all. He may have had a stroke. I’m not sure but I just know that he’s not doing well,” he said.

Finkel’s Twitter account has been inactive since the Bruno Sammartino passed in April.

The Fink last appeared on WWE television this January when introduced The Undertaker at Raw 25.

Outside of Lawler’s anecdote, there are no other details on Finkel’s status.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]