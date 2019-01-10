Hulk Hogan Says Kenny Omega Might Not Need to Join WWE

Kenny Omega’s future in professional wrestling is currently a mystery to fans.

After dropping the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on Jan. 4, Omega told Tokyo Sports he was done with the company.

“There is no real place for me to fit, so it’s best for me not to be in (NJPW),” Omega said. “I can’t be there working under Tanahashi. I don’t think he’s surpassed me, don’t think he’s better. If we can, I want to face him again. But I need time away, and not just from New Japan.”

Since then speculation has run rampant over where Omega would end up next. Would he take what was reportedly a “fantastic offer” from WWE, or would he join his friends in The Elite as part of the new All Elite Wrestling promotion? Omega isn’t talking just yet (and his contract with New Japan doesn’t expire until Jan. 31), but plenty of current and former wrestling personalities have given their two cents over the decision.

Hulk Hogan, fresh off his appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, gave his thoughts on where he felt Omega should go in an interview with Sports Illustrated on Thursday.

“It’s tough to go your whole life without eating at McDonald’s or riding in a Chevrolet,” Hogan said. “If you don’t touch on the WWE, the story’s not complete. But maybe Kenny could be the exception.”

Hogan spoke highly of his multiple stints working in Japan, which included a stint with New Japan from 1980-85 while he was also working with the AWA and WWF.

“I fell in love with Japan in 1978,” Hogan said “Times were different back then, there were no cell phones or internet. There was no cross-promotion of social media platforms, and you couldn’t watch my matches in Tokyo or Fukuoka or Osaka like you can now. I wasn’t married until December of ’83, and I hadn’t started a family yet, so in ’78 I was over there running hard.

“I could have stayed in Japan,” he continued. “I loved working there with Freddie Blassie. That’s when I was working for Vince Sr. He sent me over there and I fell in love with the place. I used to call him after a four-week tour and ask if I could stay the extra six days until the next tour started. I loved it in Japan.”

Should Omega decide to join AEW, he’d be part of a roster that already includes Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Pac (Neville from WWE), Adam Page and SoCal Uncensored.