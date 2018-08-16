Watch: Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash Tease nWo Reunion

Earlier this month, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash were caught dropping nWo breadcrumbs in the Hulkster’s beach shop. But on Thursday, the nWo dropped a video that should make every wrestling fan from the 90’s tear up with nostalgia.

Hogan tweeted a video of he and The Outsiders acting like it was 1997. Spray painting belts, hitting one-liners, and sauntering around to their iconic entrance track, it looks like the nWo is making plans.

The timing of this video comes 31 days after Hogan was reinstated by WWE following a racial slur scandal in 2015. Since his ban lifted, Hogan has made several appearances backstage at WWE shows but has yet to show u on camera. However, considering WWE owns nearly everything that’s ever happened in a wrestling ring, that means they have a piece of the nWo. In short, it looks like WWE may be planning something for the legendary trio.

While all three men are WWE Hall of Famers, the nWo as a group has not been inducted — this could be a direction WWE wants to take. Or maybe the nWo is slated for a SmackDown 1000 reunion in October. At this point, we can’t rule out any guesses, but this feels like it will end with the nWo on WWE cameras in the future.

All of this hinges upon Hogan and the wrestling community. While some welcomed Hogan back with open arms, a large chunk of WWE’s fan base, even their locker room wasn’t too keen on Hogan’s return. Given the sensitive nature of his controversy, WWE may want to attach his return to Hall and Nash instead of asking Hogan to face an audience alone.

Hogan did make a speech in front of the WWE locker room, one that was met with polarizing results. African American Superstars are understandably torn on how to receive Hogan with The New Day and Titus O’Neil sharing their own stances on the subject. But it was Mark Henry we who appeared to speak for the group in an interview with TMZ.

It’s 50-50,” Henry said in a video chat interview. “I’ve talked to guys that were like, ‘Man, to hell with him.’ And I’ve had guys who were like, ‘Man, if he’s willing to make a change and try to help out and go and speak up and be apart of the answer rather than part of the problem, then it’s all good.’”

“You know man, I think it’s good in a lot of ways because it was always a learn-able moment, a teachable moment,” Henry said. “It teaches forgiveness, it teaches that we can step up from adversity. It also shows that in a time where there’s so much racial divide with government and different things, that there’s some people that actually have an affinity and care and want to redeem themselves. So I hope that he an do that.”

“I do feel like he genuinely wants to clear his name,” he continued. “He’s sees people that used to respect him, they look at him different. And it hurts. He brought that on himself, but he’s trying his best to clear that up.”