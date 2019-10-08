Hulk Hogan Says He’s Preparing for One More WWE WrestleMania Match

It looks like Hulk Hogan isn’t ready to hang up his boots quite yet. Despite the numerous surgeries and years away from the ring, Hogan said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Monday that he’s pushing for one last match at WrestleMania 36 in his hometown of Tampa, Florida next April . “The Hulkster” claimed that, should his upcoming eighth back surgery be successful, he’ll be healthy enough for another match despite being 66 years old.

“I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling],” Hogan said, referring to how his last in-ring match took place in (TNA) Impact Wrestling back in 2012. “If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’”

Hogan added that he wants his last opponent to be McMahon, who also hasn’t wrestled since 2012 and is 74.

“I’d love for it to be against Vince,” Hogan said. “I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, ‘Vince, take it easy!’ Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect.”

The six-time former WWE Champion has had a history of back issues due to years of him performing his finisher, the Atomic Legdrop.

“Everyone says they wouldn’t change anything about their life,” Hogan said. “If I could change anything, it would be my finisher,” Hogan said. “I would never use the leg drop. I’d use the sleeper. All the back surgeries I’ve had are because of that damn leg drop. I had scoliosis, brother. Dropping that leg for 35 years did me in. I said I had the largest arms in the word, and I should have used a sleeper hold or another finisher with my arms.”

The WWE icon was fired and banned from the company back in 2015 when racist comments he made from a leaked sex tape made their way online. He was brought back into the fold in 2018 and has popped up on WWE television numerous times over the past year, including last week’s Monday Night Raw.