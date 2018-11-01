Hulk Hogan to Host WWE Crown Jewel

After three years of banishment, Hulk Hogan will return to WWE’s stage as the host of Crown Jewel.

The 65-year old icon hinted that he’d be present for the Saudi Arabian event, but WWE recently confirmed he’ll be hosting. This will be Hogan’s first on-camera appearance since WrestleMania 31.

WWE excommunicated Hogan after footage of him gratuitously using racial epithets hit the public. Hogan’s image was removed from all WWE advertisements and the Hulkster was yanked out of the WWE Hall of Fame. However, this July WWE reinstated Hogan amid no shortage of controversy.

Since being granted his re-entry, Hogan appeared at Extreme Rules and addressed the WWE locker room. That apology was met with mixed reviews by the Superstars in attendance, a contention that Hogan himself didn’t seem to understand.

In the months since his reinstatement, fans have not been shy in opposing Hogan’s return. However, it was always a matter of when not if.

Crown Jewel is an interesting choice by WWE to use as Hogan’s first stage. The Saudi Arabian event has been under remarkable scrutiny in recent weeks and adding Hogan’s hosting seemingly makes Crown Jewel the most controversial show in WWE history.

However, WWE may figure that Crown Jewel—which airs at 12 noon ET on November 2—won’t draw too many eyes in America. They could see it as an ideal, low stakes way to reintroduce Hogan to wrestling. But even if no one watches Crown Jewel, social media will be buzzing, likely with outrage.

But dealing with internet-based animosity is something WWE regularly deals with. So as loud as the anti-Hogan parade will be, WWE likely already has plans for him in 2019.