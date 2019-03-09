Hulk Hogan Hoping To Be ‘Really Active’ With WWE Return Very Soon

Over the last couple of months, Hulk Hogan has been gradually brought back into the fold with WWE.

The formerly excommunicated Hall of Famer was at the press conference this week where it was revealed that his hometown, Tampa (Florida), will host WrestleMania 36 next spring.

With WWE clearly opening up to getting the Hulkster more and more involved in the coming months, the Tampa Bay Times asked him this week about his role with the company moving forward.

“I’m not really sure,” Hogan said.” I can’t wrestle anymore because nine back surgeries, two fake knees, two fake hips. … I’ve had 17 surgeries in the last ten years. I kinda missed the memo on the ‘fake’ part [of wrestling] … Vince [McMahon] has this master plan. And I don’t mind being the hood ornament, and I don’t mind being the Babe Ruth of the promotion, but Vince is putting together a whole new thing. … I still feel like I’m 20 in my head, but my body’s telling me, ‘Easy, brother.’ I’m not sure what the title is, but hopefully really soon I’ll be back and really, really active.”

Hogan was unceremoniously booted from the WWE during the summer of 2015 when it was revealed through the release of an unauthorized sex tape that he had made several racist statements on camera.

Hogan was then brought back to WWE last summer and made an apology to the locker room (that was widely criticized at the time). However, WWE is known to be open to second chances for stars of the past and have continued to allow him to return and pick up the pieces following that 2015 situation. His return to WWE television happened back in January when he honored “Mean” Gene Okerlund following the legendary announcer’s death.

