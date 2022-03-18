Image Comics Reveals Do A Powerbomb Series from Wonder Woman: Dead Earth Creator

If you’re a fan of the world of professional wrestling and happen to also love gorgeous comics, you are going to be over the moon with Image Comics’ new series from writer and artist Daniel Warren Johnson (Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, Murder Falcon), colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater, Action Comics), and letterer Rus Wooton (Murder Falcon, Outcast). The new series is titled Do a Powerbomb and will run for 7 issues, and it tells the story of pro wrestler Lona Steelrose, who is currently holding the most desired Championship in the world, or at least that’s what she thinks. The series looks drop-dead gorgeous, and you can check out a preview of the first issue starting on the next slide.

“Ever since I started writing and drawing comics, I’ve wanted to make stories that get me EXCITED. I mean, like, REALLY PUMPED UP,” Johnson said. “And it’s no different here with Do a Powerbomb, where I’ve tried to channel my passion and love for pro-wrestling into a 2D space, to try and share it with my readers as best I can, and maybe get them excited about it too. And honestly, what’s a better way to make something new than to combine two things I love so much? I hope you all join me on this ride. I’m so proud of it!”

The series is described as The Wrestler meets Dragonball Z, and that’s a compelling combination to be sure. You can find the official description for Do a Powerbomb below.

“Lona Steelrose who wants to be a pro wrestler, but lives in the shadow of her mother’s success before her. But everything changes when a wrestling-obsessed necromancer asks Lona to join the grandest-and the most dangerous-pro wrestling tournament of all time!”

Do a Powerbomb hits comic stores on Wednesday, June 15th.

Main Cover

Lona Steelrose!

Family

The Challenger

Here…We…Go!