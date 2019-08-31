Impact Wrestling Partnering With AAA For Event In New York City

Impact Wrestling has struck a deal with Mexico’s AAA promotion to partner for the lucha libre company’s event in New York City in September.

AAA’s show will be held at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, September 15th at 6:00 p.m. Eastern. The event was originally scheduled for Madison Square Garden itself, which would have made it the second non-WWE wrestling promotion to run MSG this year (ROH had a sold out show during WrestleMania weekend).

However, the call was made to move the show to the smaller Hulu Theatre. Impact Wrestling and AAA have had a working relationship for quite some time, and having both promotions on board for the New York show opens up a lot of intriguing possibilities for the card. Many have expected the move for a long time, as Impact representatives were at the MSG press conference announcing the AAA show last March.

Already announced for the Lucha Invades New York show is a women’s match between Impact’s Tessa Blanchard, who holds the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, and Taya Valkyrie, who is the Impact Women’s Champion.

Additionally, Blue Demon Jr. vs Dr. Wagner Jr. is announced for the event, and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez will also wrestle on the show. He made his pro wrestling debut earlier this summer at AAA’s Triplemania XVII event on June 13th.

The press release announcing Impact’s partnership with AAA for Lucha Invades NY is as follows: