Hornswoggle Surprisingly Enters Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Impact's Bound for Glory

Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view is heating up with the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, and one of the surprising entries was Swoggle, who WWE fans might remember as Hornswoggle. Real name Dylan Mark Postl, Hornswoggle has not been involved with the WWE world for some time but it's clearly what fans might remember the most as his recent entry into Impact Wrestling carried this moniker to a new company. The Call Your Shot Gauntlet featured ten unlisted entries, and Swoggle was surprisingly one of them.

Entering into the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match (which gives the winner a shot at any main title they choose) as the ninth entrant overall, unfortunately Swoggle's time in the Bound For Glory pay-per-view was not long as he was eliminated pretty much immediately after his big entrance.

Swoggle made it into the ring and challenged Brian Myers, and for it was quickly thrown out of the ring just as quickly as he entered it. Thankfully his elimination happened fairly quickly as the gauntlet only got more intense as the match went on and more and more competitors entered the ring.

Hornswoggle wasn't the only familiar face making a return, however, as Daivari made his return to Impact Wrestling during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match as well. He did last a lot longer than Swoggle did, but he unfortunately did not make it to the final singles match to determine the overall winner of the gauntlet.

Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2020 pay-per-view is now going on at the time of this writing, and you can find out more about the pay-per-view here. The full card for the pay-per-view event breaks down as such:

Rohit Raju (c) vs Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel vs TJP vs Jordynne Grace vs Willie Mack – Six Way Scramble Match for the X Division Title

Eric Young (c) vs Rich Swann – IMPACT World Championship

Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs The Good Brothers vs The North vs Ace Austin & Madman Fulton – Four Way Tag Team Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Kylie Rae – Knockouts Championship

EC3 vs Moose in an Undisclosed Location

Eddie Edwards vs Ken Shamrock w/ SamiCallihan

Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs The Deaners

