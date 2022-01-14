Impact Wrestling Crowns New Ring of Honor Champion

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling featured another big-time main event, as The Virtuosa and Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo attempted to add more Championship gold to her collection by taking on Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Rok-C. Purrazzo had just been through a brutal Texas Death Match at Hard To Kill, so you would have forgiven if she wasn’t on her A-Game, but that was not the case, and after a physical and impressive match, it was Purrazzo delivering on her promise of becoming Champ Champ once again and becoming the new Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion.

Granted, she didn’t get to celebrate long, as Maria Kanellis and the rest of the Ring of Honor invasion came to spoil the fun. Purrazzo got out of the ring and then more impact stars came down to battle with the Ring of Honor crew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We recently spoke to Purrazzo all about main eventing Hard To Kill, and it was quite emotional once she found out that it was actually the first time a knockouts Championship match was the main event of an Impact pay-per-view.

https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING/status/1481823830276509701

“Yeah, absolutely. All last week when I found out we were going to be the main event, I was in tears all week every time I thought about it,” Purrazzo said. “Every time someone asked me last year, what else do you want to do, you’ve done so much? Was there anything else? It was to be the main event. And not the main event because we’re women, but because we told a story that warranted a main event spot. And I think that Mickie and I have been able to do that from Slammiversary until Saturday night at Hard to Kill. It’s been a long road and a long story that we’ve told. So, the gravity on what that means for our current Knockouts division, but also anyone who’s ever been a Knockout in the history of the Knockouts division, it’s been a reminder of the legacy that we have and what I get to carry on. And it is really awesome.”

She then also teased going after the Knockouts Tag Team Championships with a certain Chelsea Green.

“Oh gosh. Okay, so with talking about Tag gold, I think that the Knockouts Tag Team Championships have eluded me thus far. I haven’t quite found the partner that complements the Virtuosa the way one Chelsea Green might, so, I would love to find myself a Tag Team partner and compete for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships,” Purrazzo said.

Now Purrazzo is the new Ring of Honor World Champion, and perhaps she will add even more gold sooner than later.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!