Injured WWE NXT Star Set to Return Next Week

WWE NXT Deadline is coming up soon, and a few stars on the roster were questionable for the event due to injury. One such star was Axiom after JD McDonagh's gruesome attack on his leg and knee, but he would return to action during tonight's NXT. Tonight's NXT also revealed that another fan-favorite star is set to return to action next week, and that would be The Don of NXT himself Tony D'Angelo. D'Angelo has been out of action for a while, and it appears he will be back in time for Deadline, which is only going to make the show more entertaining in the process.

D'Angelo has been sidelined since September of this year, and he suffered the injury to his PCL in a qualifier for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. He was facing current NXT North American Champion Wes Lee at the time, and he would have to forfeit the match after clutching his right knee, which prompted the referee to flash the X sign.

The good news is that he didn't require major surgery, and NXT worked his injury into an ongoing storyline with Stacks. D'Angelo has been consistently on TV sporting crutches, and tonight's NXT was the first episode he didn't require them any longer.

His name was mentioned during the discussion regarding the Iron Survivor Challenger matches, but Shawn Michaels said at the time that he wasn't sure if D'Angelo would be back in time to qualify. D'Angelo would reveal later in the episode that regardless of what anyone said he was competing next week, so while he isn't currently in the Iron Survivor Challenge lineup or the wild card match for the fifth spot, it wouldn't be surprising to see him added at some point before next week's episode or during it.

Right now the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge match features Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, and JD McDonagh, while the wild card match will feature Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase. Perhaps D'Angelo finds a way to get involved in that match or at least cost someone their spot in it, which could launch his next feud, but we'll have to wait and see.

