WWE NXT Reveals Iron Survivor Challenge Lineups for Deadline

WWE NXT's Shawn Michaels brought in several WWE Legends to come up with the official rosters for the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches happening at NXT Deadline, and now after each weighed in with their opinions, the full lineup has been revealed. Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze, X-Pac, and Road Dogg all joined Michaels in bringing up NXT's roster for nominations, and throughout the debate names like Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, Axiom, Cora Jade, Von Wager, Indi Hartwell, and more were all brought up as potential candidates, though some might have been ruled out for injuries. Now the lineups are set for NXT Deadline, and you can find the women's and men's rosters below.

For the Men's Iron Survivor Match, it will be Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy. As for the fifth member of the match, that will be determined in a special wild card match on next week's episode of NXT. Names mentioned in the previous discussion included Axiom, Tony D'Angelo, and Von Wagner.

For the Women's Iron Survivor Match, the lineup will be Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James. Like with the men's match, the fifth member will be determined next week in a wild card match. Other names mentioned in the discussion were Indi Hartwell and Fallon Henley.

Later in the episode, it was revealed who would be in those wild card matches, and for the Men it will be Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase. For the Women, it will be Henley, Hartwell, and Wendy Choo. We'll find out next week who will complete the teams, and there's always the possibility of a surprise.

In his official announcement of the Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Michaels broke down how the matches will work. "There will be two Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline. One for the men, and one for the women. Five superstars will compete in this unique 25-minute match. They will battle each other and the clock. Two superstars will start the match. Every 5 minutes a new superstar will enter till all five are in the ring. The goal of the match is to have the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes," Michaels said.

"Falls can be won at any time via pinfall, submission, or disqualification. When a superstar wins a fall, they will earn one point. However, when the superstar loses a fall, they must pay the penalty. They are forced out of the ring and into the penalty box for 90 seconds. Once the 90 seconds are up, that superstar can re-enter the match. The superstar who has scored the most falls when the clock strikes 25 minutes will be named the Iron Survivor and become the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Championship," Michaels said.

