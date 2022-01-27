Johnny Knoxville Teases More Jackass Cast for WWE’s Royal Rumble

WWE’s Royal Rumble is one of the most entertaining wrestling events of the year, and part of the fun is seeing just who is going to show up in the Rumble. WWE also often brings in stars from outside of wrestling to join in on the fun, and this year they’ve brought in Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who will be one of the many people competing in the Men’s Rumble Match. It turns out though he won’t be the only member of the Jackass cast to show up at the event, as he teased a few other Jackass cast members appearing at the Rumble in a new interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“I’ve got some corner men I’m bringing with me,” Knoxville said. “I’m going to have the greatest corner there that night.” Knoxville didn’t offer up any specific people that would be showing up, but in a previous appearance on Raw castmates Steve-O and Chris Pontius were involved, so perhaps they will be around this time as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the Rumble match, Knoxville isn’t scared in the slightest and is quite confident going in. “People are going to get hurt, but it’s not going to be me,” Knoxville said. “We’re talking about that low-down and dirty Sami Zayn and that pretty boy Austin Theory. There was a pretty boy named Austin Theory who saw me throw Sami out on this back. Some say Theory’s a chicken, now that theory is a fact.”

As for who he would like to recruit from WWE for a Jackass project, it turns out he’s a Heyman guy, though a Rock appearance would be a dream scenario too. “I’d like to drop Paul Heyman out of a cherry picker for a ‘Jackass’ stunt,” Knoxville said. “And of course we would love The Rock to be in ‘Jackass’; we would treat him with the utmost respect. He’s the most down to earth guy and such a good person.”

Here’s the current Royal Rumble card and confirmed entrants:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Tamina, Bianca Belair, Liv MorganTBA)

Who would you like to see show up in the Rumble? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!