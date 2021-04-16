Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Twitter Hyped Up For The Fight This Weekend

Jake Paul takes on Ben Askren this weekend and Twitter is on fire ahead of the fight. The boxing contest is just the latest appearance of the YouTube celebrity, who just keeps winning. The MMA fighter and the influencer will probably break some PPV records this weekend as the entire world tunes in to either cheer for or root against Paul. His knockout of Nate Robinson in the last match was instant social media gasoline. So many reactions flooded in from all corners of the Internet. Memes were flowing from the moment he put on that Super Saiyan wig during the weigh-in. Expect there to be more animosity this time around as it looks like Askren generally does not care for the YouTuber’s antics. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s going to get an earful by the time things get rolling.

Dropping a series of NFTs to celebrate beating the crap out of Jake Paul in advance. Check em out on https://t.co/VVHcNN7S1W today at 9am Eastern. pic.twitter.com/Z1PTw3hneB — Funky (@Benaskren) April 16, 2021

In a previous interview with CBS Sports HQ, Paul said he’s already eyeing a matchup with Conor McGregor.

“Look, it’s bound to happen. At the end of the day, this is a business, and you know, we’re talking about pay-per-view buys. This fight on Saturday has already shattered pay-per-view pre-sale records, by far,” Paul explained. “McGregor has that same pay-per-view draw, I have that same pay-per-view draw, and I think after I take down a couple more opponents, Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is gonna be undeniable.

“There’s no other fighter with as big of a platform as me that’s calling him out right now. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao will destroy him,” he added. “It’ll be another embarrassing night for him, just like when he got embarrassed by Floyd. And so Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is bound to happen. I know he’s seen these interviews, I know he’s seen the shit-talk, and it’s gonna happen.”

Will you be watching Paul vs. Askren? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:

Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images