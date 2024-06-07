Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Netflix Schedules New Date For Historic Boxing Match Following Health Issues Delay

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will still happen. Last week, Most Valuable Promotions announced that the historic boxing bout between The Problem Child and Iron Mike had been indefinitely delayed due to Tyson suffering a physical setback in his training camp. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on July 20th and stream on Netflix, an unprecedented evolution in how boxing reaches its audience. The original statement indicated that Tyson is being advised to take it easy over the next couple of weeks after having an ulcer flare up and return to high-intensity training later in the summer.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson's New Date Revealed

(Photo: Netflix)

Now, Iron Mike knows what date he is training for.

As announced by Most Valuable Promotions, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson has been rescheduled to take place on Friday, November 15th. This is just under four months after its originally scheduled date of Saturday, July 20th.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties," Tyson said. "While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix."

As Tyson mentioned, the fight will still go down at the originally scheduled location of AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. This venue is the home of the Dallas Cowboys, who will be in the middle of the 2024 NFL football season during this time. They will host games at AT&T Stadium both the week prior and just days after, as they clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on November 10th and the Houston Texans on November 18th.

"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season," Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian said. "We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."

