Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Delayed by Netflix Due to Health Issues

Netflix had some unfortunate news to share today, as it turns out the much anticpated battle between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will have to wait a bit longer to become a reality. The announcement was made by Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions, revealing that after a follow-up consultation on a recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Tyson to only do minimal to light training over the next few weeks. After that, he can return to full training with no limitations, but both Paul and Tyson are in agreement that both of them need to have equal training tome to prepare for the fight, so the fight is being postponed to later in the year.

The official statement from Most Valuable Promotions reads, "Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training mite to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself."

The statement continues, reading, "Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th."

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover," Tyson said. "My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone's patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

"I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night," Paul said. "My fans know I don't want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup."

The good news is that the match is still expected to take place at AT&T Stadium, and all purchased tickets for the fight will be honored for the new date. Purchasers don't have to do anything to keep their current tickets and seats, though for those who are unable to attend the new date, they are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase.