James Ellsworth Comments on His Exit From WWE

James Ellsworth’s most recent five-week run with WWE appears to have come to a close.

During this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Ellsworth interrupted the segment where GM Paige was getting ready to announce AJ Styles’ challenger for SummerSlam (which ended up being Samoa Joe). Ellsworth came out to the stage and insulted Paige, said that he wanted to be the man to challenge Styles, and effectively did what he does best in getting on everyone’s nerves.

Paige responded by firing him and walking him personally to the backdoor of the arena alongside security until he was physically thrown out on the streets.

Ellsworth had been working on a per-show basis with WWE ever since being brought back to once again be at the side of Carmella. During this time, he was still allowed to take outside independent bookings and he continues to do so.

On his Twitter page on Wednesday, Ellsworth made it known that this current stint with WWE has come a close. He doesn’t see his time with the company as officially over for good, though, and has started a movement to get “Rehire Ellsworth” trending.

You can see his full statement below.

Two years ago today I stepped in the ring with @BraunStrowman on #RAW and my life since then has changed! Enjoy the read, RT me your feedback and remember use the hashtag #RehireEllsworth !! .. pic.twitter.com/85z3XwGcaH — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 25, 2018

Will this actually be the last time we see Ellsworth on a WWE show? We’re going to bet on “no.”

Frankly, Carmella’s character lost quite a bit of steam when he was removed from her side. Nobody helped her get heel heat quite as good as James, and we’d be shocked if they never give him a call again for another appearance to assist the WWE women’s star. In fact, it would be a mistake not to.

In the meantime, don’t be surprised if you see Ellsworth pop up on a local indy card in your area. He continues to be a pretty big name on the independent scene due to his high exposure on WWE television over the last one year-plus and figures to be for a while yet.