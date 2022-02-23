Jason Baker Provides Update on Windham’s New Movie Project and Possibility of WWE Return

Windham is one of the biggest names in the wrestling free-agent world, but the former Bray Wyatt of WWE isn’t getting back into the ring just yet. Instead, Windham is working on a movie, and he’s working with Callosum Studios owner and special makeup effects artist Jason Baker on the mysterious project. Baker also worked with Windham during his time in WWE, specifically on the Firefly Fun House, and in a new interview with RocknRoll Beer Guy, Baker gave an update on the project and how things are going overall.

“It’s happening. It’s going. We did some stuff in November in Tennessee and we’re working on some more stuff,” Baker said. “It’s coming along. Hopefully, people like it once we get it all put together. I had such a blast working with him and directing him when we did the original, first eight Firefly Fun House segments, we just clicked and became really good friends. He’s an amazing collaborator and one of the smartest people I know. Why wouldn’t I want to (work with him)?”

“We have some other really good people involved. It should be fun once we finally get to put boots to the ground, which is always the hardest part, getting all your ducks in a row, which we’re working on, and going from there,” Baker said.

He was also asked about any insight into Windham’s WWE release, and while he said that was all above his pay grade, he did say that he would love to see him back in WWE at some point down the line.

“It’s all above my paygrade. Again, I have an amazing relationship with Bray and an amazing relationship with WWE, they have been amazing to us. Of course, I wish he was still there, it was some of the funnest things I ever got to do, professionally and personally, was involved with him and WWE,” Baker said.

“Again, circumstances that I was not a part of and I don’t know exactly what went down. It’s just sort of how it goes. Would I like to see him back there? Of course. Is he going to be? I have no idea. Even if he was, I wouldn’t want to know because I want to be surprised just like everyone else. If he does come back, I hope he doesn’t tell me and I find out like everyone else,” Baker said.

Companies like AEW and Impact have floated around in regards to Windham’s next destination, but nothing has been confirmed, so we’ll have to wait and see. Nothing concrete has come out about his exit from WWE either, but previous rumors and reports said that he might have taken more issue with WWE creative over the last few months of his time there and that he had become more protective of the character.

If that was the case, it would be easy to understand, as puzzling booking decisions seemed to halt his character’s momentum time and time again over the past few years.

