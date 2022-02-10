Top New Japan Star Arrives on AEW Dynamite

Jay White made his first appearance on AEW Dynamite this week, making a surprise appearance backstage during an interview segment involving Roppongi Vice, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. The Elite attacked Trent and Rocky Romero ahead of their match on this week’s AEW Rampage, only for White to step in and assist. White has been one of the top members in Bullet Club over in New Japan Pro-Wrestling ever since The Elite left the group prior to the launch of AEW.

The relationship between the current and former members of Bullet Club has been on shaky ground ever since. White famously interrupted Kenny Omega successful Impact World Championship defense at Slammiversary last Summer, leading to him declaring that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson would not be admitted back into Bullet Club while bringing in Chris Bey.

In terms of credentials, White is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and Wrestle Kingdom main eventer. It’s unclear if White is joining the AEW roster or if he was simply making a cameo. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

Update: The Bucks and Cole cut a promo later in the night in which Matt Jackson revealed it was Adam who invited White to come to Dynamite. He pointed out the animosity between White and Kenny Omega, but Cole assured the two that they could trust him and that they took an oath to be Bullet Club “for life.” He also mentioned that White would be the Bucks’ backup on Rampage for their match with Roppongi Vice.

This story is developing…