Jeff Hardy’s Wife and Reby Hardy Trade Shots on Social Media Regarding His DWI Arrest

Jeff Hardy was arrested for the second time this year back on Oct 3 when he was charged with driving while impaired in Moore County, North Carolina. And while his brother Matt Hardy was overall positive in his initial statement on the matter, Hardy’s arrest has unfortunately brought some family issues out into the open. Hardy’s wife Beth Britt popped up on social media on Saturday night and chastised Matt and his wife Reby for making public statements about Jeff without speaking to either him or her.

“Kept my mouth shut for too long,” Britt worte. “Don’t take ANY info seriously from ‘family’ when it comes to me or Jeff. ‘Family’ quotes are BS. Family should have contacted us first before they made a statement to Twitter. Looks like they’re more worried about their online presence than Jeff. … Jeff & I are handling our business. Hence no post from either of us about what happened. Going forward, if you don’t hear it from us, disregard it. We don’t need any ‘well wishes’ from ‘family.’”

This brought on a fiery response from Reby.

This brought out quite a few comments from fans of both of the Hardy Boyz.

Heartwarming, but according to her, we not family. She blocked bc she couldn’t mind her fucking business & stop bringing negativity to my fam & now THIS. I ain’t publicly said a word about her or her man in months, but she just can’t stop & im the bad guy for responding ? pic.twitter.com/o1bXmWE9WN — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) October 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Matt took to Twitter on Sunday and commented on his sobriety.

“It’s no miracle, it’s who I am now,” Hardy wrote. “I live right & have my priorities in order, primarily my health & family. It’s all about you actually addressing the real issues, disallowing denial & holding yourself accountable for your actions. I’m proud of who I am.”

He then posted a picture of himself with Reby and his two sons Maxwell and Wolfgang.

PRIORITIES pic.twitter.com/3Fyqbk4dKD — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 13, 2019

The two Hardys won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships shortly after WrestleMania 35, but had to relinquish the titles weeks later when Jeff suffered a leg injury. Matt hasn’t been on television much either, though he does continue to pop up at WWE live events.