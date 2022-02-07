Why Did Jeff Hardy Turned Down WWE’s Hall of Fame Offer?

Jeff Hardy, having just been released by the WWE after declining rehab in December, made headlines last month when it was reported that WWE attempted to bring him back to the company via a WWE Hall of Fame induction only for the former WWE Champion the company down. Matt Hardy confirmed that report last week, then returned to his Twitch stream on Monday to explain why Hardy made that decision. Matt also reiterated that Jeff’s final drug test with the company came back negative, mentioning that he had to jump through some hoops in order to retrieve the result.

“And it’s strange because they waited weeks, and they really had to go after these drug test results to get them back,” Matt said. “Because I guess they knew it wasn’t going to paint them in the best light. But longest story short, they offered him to be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame.”

“Jeff asked ‘so you want to induct me into the Hall of Fame?’” he added. “And he said ‘well let me ask you, I know you guys have spoke with AEW. Is this going to be the Hardy Boyz? Is this myself and my brother Matt?’ And they go ‘oh, no no, no, no. We can’t get Matt. He’s under contract at AEW. You know, it would just be you.’ And Jeff said ‘well, that’s a hard no.’ He definitely stood up for the team of the Hardy Boyz.”

As for why Jeff chose to hop the barricade and leave his final WWE live event mid-match, Matt offered an explanation last week — “The erratic behavior is why they gave him a drug test and sent him home,” Matt explained. “He addressed it with me and, as he was saying, he knew at that point…working for WWE is a very stressful job. I am not going here to bury WWE, I love WWE, Vince McMahon, everyone who is there. I wouldn’t be who I am and I wouldn’t have this life right now. I have great appreciation and I’m very grateful for everything I’ve done for them and every opportunity they’ve given me. It’s all good, but it’s also a very stressful environment. Anyone who has worked there knows that. I feel Jeff was stressed out in many ways about several things and he confessed to me that when he went over that guardrail, he knew he was done. He was literally done with the match and he felt done,”

“I don’t think he did it intentionally trying to get fired,” he later added. “He does s— like that all the time. There are times where we’re in the ring and he just goes into business for himself because that’s how he feels. That’s how he is. He’s a very, emotionally, supercharged person and he follows his emotions and instincts.”

