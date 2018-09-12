Jeff Hardy Wants One More Run as WWE Champion Before Retiring

At 41-years old, Jeff Hardy is still trying new things. While craft beer and avocados may be on that list, we’re mostly talking about his first-ever Hell in a Cell match this Sunday. But before Hardy rides off into WWE’s sunset, there’s an old thing he’d like to do one more time: become WWE Champion.

In a media call to promote Sunday’s Hell in Cell, Hardy was asked if there was anything else he’d like to accomplish in his career.

“I would like to win the world title again for sure. That’s probably the main thing; back when me and my brother returned at WrestleMania 33 we won the tag team championships. It’d be good now that we are doing solo deals, in singles competition to be the world champion again. That’s one thing for sure,” he said.

Hardy has been World Champion three times in his WWE career, the last coming in 2009. Considering Hardy’s undeniable connection to the WWE Universe, him nabbing the WWE Championship would not be entirely out of the question. However, a big step in that direction would be pinning Randy Orton on Sunday.

Given Hardy’s niche for reckless abandon, his first trip inside WWE’s HIAC could be a lot of fun.

“You can expect the unexpected. I think my thoughts are too big for my size sometimes. I got a lot of good ideas as far as what I can do inside that structure. And this Sunday, we are going to find out if what I’m thinking is possible or not. It’s going to be a very memorable Jeff Hardy match,” he said.

Since splitting with brother Matt Hardy and joining SmackDown, Hardy earned a stint as US Champion. He’d go on the lose that title to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules, which gave Hardy a few weeks to heel up a collection of nagging injuries. He looks healthy now and is rocking his old face paint. During the interview, Hardy was asked he had any more details he’d like to add to his persona.

“Yeah, I think so. I mean, I kind of feel like me wearing the face paint now, and breaking out the white contacts – it’s like a modified version of Brother Nero. And that might take a completely drastic turn this Sunday at Hell In A Cell. I might really go all out as Brother Nero. And who knows? You might even see Willow. He may pop up here. From the Broken Universe, anything is possible!”

