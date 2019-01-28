Jeff Jarrett Makes Surprise Return in Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his surprise return to in-ring action on Sunday, taking part in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

The match opened with Elias holding his guitar and teasing another concert. But before he could get started Jarrett’s music hit, and the former Intercontinental Champion came down wearing his old JJ gear, complete with flashing lights on his hat.

Elias offered for the two of them to perform a duet to kick off the match, then asked Jarrett to repeat his catchphrase by spelling his name. Jarrett obliged, but Elias blindsided him from behind. The match officially started, and Elias blasted JJ with a guitar and tossed him out of the ring to score the elimination.

From there the match continued like any normal Royal Rumble, with the only big surprises for most of the match being Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano from NXT both making their Royal Rumble debuts. The match took a surprising turn with the final entrant as R-Truth, who won the No. 30 spot by winning the Mixed-Match Challenge back in December, was attacked from behind by none other than Nia Jax. As the fourth woman to ever compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, Jax quickly eliminated Mustafa Ali before getting hit with an RKO by Randy Orton and a 619 by Rey Mysterio. Mysterio knocked Jax off the apron with a low kick, and the final four competitors wound up being Dolph Ziggler, Andrade, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

Rollins wound up winning the match by yanking Strowman over the top rope, driving him into the steel ring post and nailing him with a Curb Stomp on the apron to pick up the win.

Other results from Sunday’s event at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona included Shinsuke Nakamura winning back the United States Championship from Rusev, Asuka forcing Becky Lynch to tap out to keep the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Lynch making a surprise entrance to win the Women’s Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey defeating Sasha Banks to retain the Raw Women’s Championship, Brock Lesnar forcing Finn Balor to tap out via a kimura lock and Daniel Bryan retaining the WWE Championship thanks to interference from a returning Erick Rowan.

With his first Royal Rumble victory, Rollins has the choice to either challenge Lesnar or Bryan for their respective world championships at WrestleMania 35.