Jerry Lawler Wore One of Dwayne Johnson’s Old Shirts on WWE Raw This Week

Jerry “The King” Lawler appeared on Monday Night Raw this week for what was supposed to be another “King’s Court” segment. However after getting to run down the King of the Ring bracket, Lawler was attacked by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt before he could get to his interview with Sasha Banks.

Fans on the subreddit /Squared Circle couldn’t help but notice that Lawler’s shirt looked awfully familiar. It turned out the shirt was identitcal to one Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wore back in his Attitude Era days.

According to Bruce Prichard, Johnson would be extravagant expensive shirts during his time in WWE, then only wear them once. Lawler would reportedly then buy them at a discount (there’s visual proof that he at least owns the one from the famous “This is Your Life” segment). It’s not 100 percent certain if Lawler bought this specific shirt from Johnson, but a quick glance shows they’re almost identical.

Wyatt’s attack marked the first time he’s been on WWE television since his shocking in-ring debut as “The Fiend” back at SummerSlam. His entrance alone went viral thanks to his lantern that was made to look like his own severed head.

The lantern was a creation of Tom Savini Studios. Jason Baker, who oversaw the creation of the lantern and clown mask and directed the Firefly Fun House segments, described how his look came to be in a recent interview.

“It’s all Bray’s brainchild,” Baker told GameSpot. “He had these ideas, and we did some concept art, but it wasn’t really hitting home with Bray. So he got a really, really good sketch artist named Kyle Scarborough, out of St Louis, to do some concept art for him. Those sketches were awesome, and we took those and brought them to life.

“They’re good blueprints, but we put our own stamp on the mask as well,” he added. “It comes down to sculpting, logistics, and comfort. If the guy’s going to wear this while beating the living piss out of people, he should be able to see out of it and make sure it’s strapped to his head.”