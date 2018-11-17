WWE’S Jim Ross Reveals Brutal Face Injury From Fall On Concrete

Jim Ross is no stranger to taking bumps, but his latest might just be one of the most brutal.

The legendary wrestling commentator shared a selfie on Twitter, but it was far from picturesque. Ross is sporting several cuts and scrapes on the left side of his face, and his eye is incredibly swollen and purple. This injury wasn’t due to a wrestling match though, as it seems he fell and injured himself on concrete.

“Took a bad bump last night. The concrete went over. Still going to @OU_Football tonight. #BoomerSooner”

Not even the biggest legends in the game can compete when the opponent is concrete, but that isn’t keeping Ross from going to the game.

Ross is still under contract with WWE for a few more months, and he had the chance to commentate Undertaker’s match at WrestleMania 3 not too long ago, where he shared a touching moment with the iconic wrestler.

“Yes, I did,” Ross told A.V. Club. “And I had interactions with him before. He used an RV as his dressing area. I went in his RV when I arrived hours before we were going on. So we had a very good personal conversation. We’ve been joined at the hip for a long, long time, even back to the WCW days. I helped get him into WCW from World Class Championship Wrestling. I thought at the time, you don’t see too many 6-foot-9, 300-pound guys who were athletic. Young Mark Calaway was an athletic beast. So we had a nice conversation. [And after the match], a big hug afterward. I cried, he didn’t want to cry, though he might have had a tear. It was very emotional for him afterward, and I didn’t want to monopolize his time. It sure as hell wasn’t about me, it was about him. What he helped facilitate for me was the greatest honor I have received in wrestling. I’ve been in three Halls Of Fame, and they pale in comparison to having a legendary guy wanting to bring me back—whether I was under contract or not—to be part of the broadcast team, so I can add to his soundtrack of that match. It was a really emotional day.”

We wish Ross a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on WWE television soon.